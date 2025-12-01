Officials express optimism as US and Ukraine try to work out peace deal in Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA: US and Ukrainian officials sat down in Florida on Sunday (Nov 30) to discuss outlines of a peace deal with Russia, talks that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected to yield progress toward ending the more than 3-year-long war.

"It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent and prosperous, and so we expect to make even more progress today," Rubio said in Hallandale Beach, Florida, where the meeting took place.

Sunday's discussions follow roughly two weeks of negotiations that began with a US blueprint for peace that critics said initially favored Russia, which started the Ukraine conflict with a 2022 invasion.

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration at not being able to end the war. He pledged as a presidential candidate to do so in one day and has said he was surprised it has been so hard, given what he calls a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has largely resisted concessions to stop the fighting.

Trump's team has pressured Ukraine to make significant concessions itself, including giving up territory to Russia.