Oil and gas emissions up to three times what is reported: Monitor

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Planet-heating emissions from oil and gas production could be three times higher than reported, according to a satellite monitoring project launched on Wednesday (Nov 9) that the UN chief said made it harder to "cheat".

The new tool - unveiled at United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt - has pinpointed more than 70,000 sites spewing emissions into the atmosphere.

The project, run by a group of research institutions, charities and companies, monitors sites including heavy industry, energy production, agriculture, transport, waste and mining.

Using artificial intelligence to analyse data from more than 300 satellites, as well as thousands of sensors on land and in the sea, the Climate TRACE monitor found that the top 14 largest emitters are all oil and gas extraction sites.

Of those, the biggest emitter on the planet is the Permian Basin in Texas - one of the largest oilfields in the world - said former US vice president Al Gore, a project founder.