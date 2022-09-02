Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision

Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
Workers carry floats to contain oil from the cargo ship OS 35, which is half sunk in Catalan Bay after colliding with LNG tanker ADAM LNG near Gibraltar, on Aug 30, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca)
Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
Cargo ship OS 35 remains half sunken in Catalan Bay after its collision with an LNG tanker off Gibraltar, on Sep 1, 2022. (Photo: David Martinez/Handout via REUTERS)
Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
Cargo ship OS 35 is half sunk in Catalan Bay after colliding with LNG tanker ADAM LNG near Gibraltar, on Aug 30, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca)
Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
LNG tanker is seen near a port after its collision with Cargo ship OS 35 which remains half sunken in Catalan Bay in off Gibraltar, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Oil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
Cargo ship OS 35 remains half sunken in Catalan Bay after its collision with an LNG tanker off Gibraltar, on Sep 1, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca)
02 Sep 2022 12:15AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 12:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A bulk carrier that collided with an LNG tanker off Gibraltar started leaking fuel oil, authorities in the British overseas territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula said on Wednesday.

The collision on Tuesday forced the closure of the Gibraltar port for four hours. It was later fully reopened.

The hull of the bulk carrier OS 35 broke, authorities said, but the vessel has not separated into two parts.

"There has been a substance leak from the vessel as a result of the movement arising from its break. Initial investigations indicate that this is lube oil," the Gibraltar government said in a statement.

"Current evidence suggests the fuel on board is well contained and it is hoped that offloading can begin tomorrow."

The collision happened as the vessel OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying over 400 tonnes of fuel, was moving to exit the bay. The Marshall Islands-flagged ADAM LNG arrived in Gibraltar after unloading in Malta. It remains at anchor near the place where the collision took place.

The Gibraltar Port Authority directed the OS 35 to the east side to ensure it could be safely beached to minimise the risk of the vessel sinking. Its 24-strong crew were evacuated.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Gibraltar oil spill

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.