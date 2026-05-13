Oil prices slip on teetering Iran ceasefire as Trump heads to China

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Wednesday (May 13) after rising in three consecutive sessions, as investors awaited developments around the fragile ceasefire in the Iran war and US President Donald Trump headed to China for a high-stakes summit with President Xi Jinping.

Brent crude futures lost 82 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to trade at US$106.95 a barrel at 12.51am GMT (8.51am, Singapore time), and US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 66 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to US$101.52.

Both benchmarks have largely hovered around or above the US$100 per barrel mark since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran at the end of February and Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose by over 3 per cent on Tuesday, extending earlier gains as hopes for the lasting US-Iran ceasefire faded, dimming prospects of re-opening the strait, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows.

Trump said on Tuesday he does not think he will need China's help to end the war with Iran, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the strait.

China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil despite pressure from the Trump administration. Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.

"The length of the disruption and the scale of the supply loss - already more than 1 billion barrels - means oil prices are likely to remain above US$80 per barrel for the rest of the year," Eurasia Group said in a client note.

The war with Iran has started to take its toll on the US economy, the world's biggest, as higher oil prices lead to more expensive fuels, and economists expect to see second-round effects in the months ahead.

In April, US consumer prices rose sharply for a second straight month, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in nearly three years, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates flat for a while.

"The marked increase in inflation across advanced economies has yet to cause real spending to contract, but the widespread decline in consumer sentiment and hiring intentions points to worse to come," the Capital Economics said in a client note.

Elevated interest rates make borrowings more expensive, potentially denting demand for oil.

As the Iran war continues, US crude oil inventories fell for a fourth straight week last week and distillate inventories also declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data.

Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, are due at 10.30am ET (11.30pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll also predicting a decline in stockpiles.