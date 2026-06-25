Oil prices fall to prewar levels on rising Middle East supply

BENGALURU: Oil prices fell on Thursday (Jun 25) to levels last seen before the start of the Iran war as expectations of rising supply from the Middle East outweighed demand concerns.

Prompt-month Brent crude futures for August delivery were down US$1.28, or 1.74 per cent, to US$72.46 a barrel by 8.45am GMT (4.45pm, Singapore time), while US West Texas Intermediate lost US$1.15, or 1.63 per cent, to US$69.19 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest since Feb 27.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told a forum that flows through the Strait of Hormuz were close to those before the start of the Iran war, with at least 20 million barrels having exited the strait in the last 24 hours.

A return to complete normalcy would take a few weeks, however, because the strait needs to be demined, he added.

"Most of the increase in flows from the Gulf is outbound - ships exiting the Strait," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

However, a significant increase in inbound flows requires shipping confidence to return, including safety assurances and mine clearance to allow insurance premiums to normalise, Staunovo said.

Rising Middle Eastern supply, together with Iran set to boost sales after a temporary reprieve from US sanctions, drove down prices of physical crude oil cargoes around the world.