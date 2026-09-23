Oil prices retreat as markets welcome US-Iran talks

Stocks had risen in Asia as enthusiasm poured back into the technology sector after Facebook owner Meta's free AI agent Muse topped the download charts following its release this month.



"If there is widespread adoption of Muse, it could add to demand for other AI tools, which could lift the AI sector, after a rough few months," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.



Meta said Muse, which can book travel, send emails and make purchases, was built for people with no technical background and is designed to work the way people already message each other.



Shares of Meta, which rose more than 11 per cent on Monday, fell 0.6 per cent Tuesday.



But leading semiconductor producers such as Nvidia, AMD and Micron advanced, helping the Nasdaq score a 0.5 per cent gain to finish at a record.