Oil prices set for fourth straight monthly gains as tanker attack highlights supply risks

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Friday (Oct 30) to their highest levels since the end of April, putting them on track for a fourth straight month of gains, as traders braced for a potential escalation in the Iran war after the US midterm elections, with an attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz highlighting supply risks.

Brent crude futures for December LCOc1, which expire on Friday, were up US$2.287, or 2.5 per cent, at US$117.75 a barrel as of 1:07pm EDT, after touching a high of US$118. The more active January contract LCOc2 gained US$3.23 to $114.03.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 climbed US$2.74, or 2.7 per cent, to US$104.79.

For the month, Brent was on course to finish 13 per cent higher, while WTI was heading for a 15 per cent jump.

"Traders will remain focused on oil flows out of the Middle East and the likely escalation by US and allied forces," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

On Friday, a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz - the key sea outlet for Gulf crude and fuel supplies - was hit by explosive devices attached by a small boat, said the UKMTO, the British maritime security service. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

It was the first known successful strike using limpet mines, explosives that are attached to a ship's hull from a small boat, in the waterway since the US-Israeli war with Iran began in February, maritime sources said.

"Continued kinetic action around the Strait of Hormuz amidst doubts of a viable diplomatic pathway is keeping oil prices elevated in expectation of an escalation of the conflict in coming weeks," said Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Marquee.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Oil Corporation said an armed group shut a valve on Friday on the main Hamada crude oil pipeline, which links the Hamada field to the Zawiya refinery. It said the closure of the valve had halted the flow of about 15,000 barrels per day.