Oil falls, stocks mixed on US-Iran truce prospects 

EUROPEAN INFLATION

In Europe, French data showed Friday that its economy contracted 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, while inflation in May accelerated to 2.4 per cent, above the ECB's target of two percent.



Germany saw inflation slow in May to 2.6 per cent, though analysts still expect an interest rate hike for the eurozone, possibly at the next ECB meeting on June 11.



Still, "recession risks are easing as oil prices moderate and the probability of worst-case scenarios fades," wrote Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics.



"While reduced risks from the war have helped, the improvement in equity prices is mostly because of a robust earnings season. The driver is overwhelmingly AI-related capital expenditure," he said.



Global AI bullishness has driven a historic rally recently, this week pushing the market capitalizations of chipmakers Micron and SK hynix across the US$1 trillion threshold.



Seoul's stock market led the charge in Asia on Friday, surging 3.6 per cent while Tokyo's Nikkei closed at a record high.