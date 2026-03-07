Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages, stocks fall on US jobs

Trump's pledge helped "reduce some of the risk premium in oil markets," but will have "limited impact unless Iran's extensive disruption capabilities are first neutralized," said a note from analysts at JPMorgan Chase.



Meanwhile, data showed the US economy had unexpectedly lost jobs in February, while unemployment also edged up.



The world's biggest economy shed 92,000 jobs last month, down from revised job growth of 126,000 in January, said the Labor Department.



New data released Friday also showed US retail sales had fallen by 0.2 per cent in January.



Investors often look at data showing a slowdown in the economy as raising the chances of the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates. But analysts have said higher oil prices complicate that picture.



Until recently, the markets were anticipating the Fed would resume interest rate cuts in June, but that has now shifted to September.



Wall Street's main indices finished down around one per cent or more.



Europe's main markets, which had earlier shown only small losses, finished the day with losses of around one per cent.



An exception to Friday's selloff was Boeing, which piled on 4.1 per cent following a Bloomberg report that said the company was close to a big sales agreement with Chinese carriers.