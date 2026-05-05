Oil prices jump on Hormuz tensions as US indices retreat from records

But Monday proved an occasion for investors to pull back.



Rising tensions in the Middle East "became a very good excuse to take some money off the table," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, characterizing Monday's market movement as profit taking.



While the situation in the Middle East remains concerning "at this point, the market isn't worried about a worst-case scenario unfolding in the Iran war," O'Hare said.



Forecast-beating reports last week from Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung reawakened interest in the artificial intelligence sector after the market tumult caused by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February.



There's "optimism that AI continues to mask the pain elsewhere", said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.



This week's earnings calendar includes reports from Disney, Pfizer and McDonald's.



Elsewhere, Seoul surged more than five per cent and Taipei jumped more than four percent to hit fresh records.



South Korean chip giant SK hynix was the standout, piling on 12.5 per cent, while rival Samsung was up more than five percent. Taiwanese counterpart TSMC was 6.6 per cent up.



Paris and Frankfurt ended the day down more than one per cent.



Tokyo, Shanghai and London were closed for holidays.