Oil prices jump back up near US$100 a barrel on scepticism over fragile US-Iran ceasefire

Oil prices skipped higher early Thursday (Apr 9), and Wall Street veered toward modest losses on scepticism over a fragile and muddled ceasefire deal between the US and Iran.

Crucially, there was scant sign that the Strait of Hormuz was open in any meaningful way, with Iran flexing its control over the vital oil artery and demanding tolls for safe passage.

That sent oil prices climbing back toward US$100 a barrel Thursday, reversing an earlier plunge on optimism over the temporary ceasefire agreement. Benchmark US crude was 5.4 per cent higher on Thursday at US$99.44 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 4.1 per cent to US$98.70 per barrel.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each slid 0.4 per cent before the opening bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5 per cent.

The declines came one day after all three indices gained between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran late Tuesday.

“(Oil) prices rebounded as fighting in the Middle East continued, and the ceasefire outlook deteriorated, keeping uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz firmly in focus,” ING Bank analysts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson wrote in a note Thursday.

Talks to pursue a permanent end to the war could start in Pakistan on Saturday, and Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the US delegation. Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform that the US military will remain in the region “until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with”.