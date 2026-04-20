Oil prices jump and Wall Street slides with US, Iran clashing in the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices climbed more than 5 per cent and Wall Street veered towards losses before the opening bell on Monday (Apr 20) as a standoff between Iran and the US prevented tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz.

Futures for the S&P 500 also fell 0.5 per cent, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6 per cent. Nasdaq futures were also off by 0.5 per cent.

The Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz - a passageway for 20 per cent of the world's oil - was closed again after Iran reversed a decision to reopen the strait and President Donald Trump said a US navy blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

US benchmark crude gained US$5.18, or 6.3 per cent, to US$87.88 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 5.3 per cent at US$95.20 a barrel.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US had seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade. Iran’s joint military command said Tehran would respond soon and called the US seizure an act of piracy.

A fragile, two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday, while escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz fuelled pessimism over new talks to end the war.

Since the war began, market sentiment has swung wildly. A strong start to the earnings reporting season for big US companies has helped support stocks.

“The problem for markets is not the absence of hope; it is the overpricing of it,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. “The latest move higher in equities has started to feel less like conviction and more like momentum feeding on itself.”