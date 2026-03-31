Oil rises on Trump's Iran threats, stocks mixed

NEW RISKS

European stocks closed higher, with Frankfurt rising despite data showing German inflation in March jumped to its highest level since Jan 2024, on the back of rocketing energy prices due to the Middle East war.



Asia's leading stock markets ended the day lower. The Japanese yen jumped on talk that the Bank of Japan could intervene on markets to shore up the country's currency.



The yen's gains weighed heavily on Japanese exporters, with the Tokyo stock market closing down almost three per cent.



India's rupee fell to a record low of more than 95 to the dollar on Monday before recovering.



The country is one of the "most vulnerable economies within Asia to an energy price shock," Nomura analysts wrote in a note.



As the war entered its fifth week, the spectre of a widening conflict grew as Houthi rebels said Saturday they fired "a barrage of cruise missiles and drones" at strategic sites in Israel.



"The Houthi's ability to disrupt shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb strait, which accounts for roughly 12 per cent of global trade, is the new key risk," said Pepperstone analyst Chris Weston, referring to the waterway between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.