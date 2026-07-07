Oil tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz region: Maritime agency

LONDON: An "unknown projectile" struck and caused a fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (Jul 6), British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

The incident occurred near one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ongoing efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident took place eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman.

"A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound," UKMTO said in a post on X.

The agency said there were no reports of casualties or environmental damage.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency added, saying authorities were investigating.

The Strait of Hormuz was at the centre of tensions during the Middle East war, when Iran blockaded the waterway and a number of commercial vessels came under attack, sending global energy prices sharply higher.