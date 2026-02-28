Oil prices jump on Iran attack fears, Wall Street slips on AI

LONDON: Crude oil prices jumped Friday (Feb 27) as worries about a possible US attack on Iran rose while Wall Street stocks slid as tech stocks suffered.



Crude prices jumped more than three per cent at one point as optimism faded following Thursday talks between the two nations that were seen as a last-ditch bid to avert war.



"With the US having called on its citizens to leave Israel and Iran, the threat of an attack on the Islamic Republic has dramatically risen, pushing the oil price to a seven-month high," said analyst Axel Rudolph at investing and trading platform IG.



The benchmark international contract, Brent, briefly rose over US$73 per barrel.



Wall Street's main stock indices fell, with tech stocks taking a hit.

Financial services firm Block's announcement that it would slash its workforce by nearly half and rely heavily on AI to operate more efficiently sparked fresh concerns about the disruptive nature of the technology.



"Block won't be the last company making this type of announcement, which is what has the market spooked this morning about growth prospects," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.