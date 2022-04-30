Oktoberfest to go ahead in 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic break

MUNICH: The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, will take place this year without any COVID-19 restrictions after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said on Friday (Apr 29).

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure," Reiter told a news conference, adding that he had instructed the festival's management to go ahead "without delay and without restrictions".

Oktoberfest is due to be held from Sep 17 to Oct 3.

Reiter, who said he did not come to his decision lightly due to the pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine, added that there remained the possibility that Oktoberfest could be cancelled if government officials reinstate pandemic measures.

"I hope that the situation will not come to a head in the autumn," he said.

Oktoberfest usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, with many travelling from abroad. Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.