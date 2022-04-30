Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Oktoberfest to go ahead in 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic break
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Oktoberfest to go ahead in 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic break

Oktoberfest to go ahead in 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic break

Beer garden guests salute during a barrel-tapping near Theresienwiese in Munich, where Oktoberfest takes place, on Sep 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Andreas Gebert)

30 Apr 2022 05:41AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH: The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, will take place this year without any COVID-19 restrictions after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said on Friday (Apr 29).

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure," Reiter told a news conference, adding that he had instructed the festival's management to go ahead "without delay and without restrictions".

Oktoberfest is due to be held from Sep 17 to Oct 3.

Reiter, who said he did not come to his decision lightly due to the pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine, added that there remained the possibility that Oktoberfest could be cancelled if government officials reinstate pandemic measures.

"I hope that the situation will not come to a head in the autumn," he said.

Oktoberfest usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, with many travelling from abroad. Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 Germany Oktoberfest

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us