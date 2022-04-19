Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in US: CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90 per cent of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of Apr 16, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, but COVID-19 infections have been on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states like New York, and Connecticut.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the US, as has been the case with previous surges during the pandemic.

The seven-day moving average of US COVID cases stood at 34,972 as of Apr 16, up 23.4 per cent from a week earlier.

BA.2 made up 74.4 per cent of the variants in the country for the week ending Apr 16, while BA.2.12.1 made up 19 per cent, according to estimates from the CDC.