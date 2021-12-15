Omicron could become dominant in Europe by mid-January

STRASBOURG: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (Dec 15) warned the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could become dominant in Europe next month, but said her 27-nation bloc had ample vaccines to fight the pandemic.

"If you look at the time it takes for new cases to double in number, it seems to be doubling every two or three days. And that's massive. We're told that by mid-January, we should expect Omicron to be the new dominant variant in Europe," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, pointing to scientific data.



"But over the last year, we've worked hard and we've achieved a great deal and that is why Europe is in a better position now to fight the virus," she said.



Von der Leyen insisted there were "enough vaccine doses for every European now" as EU countries push to deliver booster jabs to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.



"We're now in a position to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine per month here in Europe," she said.



"We have contracts that ensure that we'll receive vaccines once they're adapted to the new variant as soon as possible. And we're told that it'll take around 100 days to adapt the vaccines we have."