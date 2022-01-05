Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of COVID-19 variants in US: CDC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of COVID-19 variants in US: CDC

Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of COVID-19 variants in US: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A patient receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

05 Jan 2022 12:42AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 01:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 95.4 per cent of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United States as of Jan 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (Jan 4).

The variant has swiftly spread across the country since its detection on Dec 1, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and sparking a new wave of infections that pushed daily cases near the 1 million mark on Monday.

The CDC said the variant accounted for an estimated 77 per cent of cases in the week ended Dec 25, up from the 58.6 per cent projection it had disclosed last week.

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November and has since swept through the globe at lightning speed, although signs that it may cause milder symptoms than previous strains have offered some relief.

The CDC had last week lowered its estimate for cases Omicron accounted for in the week ended Dec 18 to 22 per cent from 73 per cent, citing additional data and discrepancies caused by the variant's rapid spread.

The Delta variant accounts for 4.6 per cent of all US COVID-19 cases as of Jan 1, the CDC data showed.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us