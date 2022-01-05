Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of COVID-19 variants in US: CDC

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 95.4 per cent of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United States as of Jan 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (Jan 4).

The variant has swiftly spread across the country since its detection on Dec 1, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and sparking a new wave of infections that pushed daily cases near the 1 million mark on Monday.

The CDC said the variant accounted for an estimated 77 per cent of cases in the week ended Dec 25, up from the 58.6 per cent projection it had disclosed last week.

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November and has since swept through the globe at lightning speed, although signs that it may cause milder symptoms than previous strains have offered some relief.

The CDC had last week lowered its estimate for cases Omicron accounted for in the week ended Dec 18 to 22 per cent from 73 per cent, citing additional data and discrepancies caused by the variant's rapid spread.

The Delta variant accounts for 4.6 per cent of all US COVID-19 cases as of Jan 1, the CDC data showed.