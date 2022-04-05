Logo
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID-19 variants in US: CDC
Travellers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, on Nov 24, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt)

05 Apr 2022 05:21AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 05:21AM)
The US national public health agency said on Monday (Apr 4) the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for nearly three of every four coronavirus variants in the country.

Overall COVID-19 cases in the United States have dropped sharply after hitting record levels in January, but a resurgence in cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States. The country's health experts, however, believe it is unlikely.

The seven-day moving average of US COVID-19 cases was 26,106 as of Apr 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier, as per data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2 per cent of the COVID variants in the United States, as of Apr 2, up from nearly 57.3 per cent in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates.

BA.2 now makes up about 86 per cent of all sequenced cases globally, according to the World Health Organization. It is known to be more transmissible than the BA.1 and BA.1.1 Omicron sub-variants, however, the evidence so far suggests that it is no more likely to cause severe disease.

Amid waning immunity and risks posed by the Omicron variants, US health regulators authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna's vaccine last week, for people aged 50 and above, as well as for younger people with compromised immune systems.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

