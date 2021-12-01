Omicron variant found from October samples, says Nigeria

ABUJA: Nigeria said on Wednesday (Dec 1) it had confirmed its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, among them a sample from travellers who came to Nigeria in October, suggesting it had turned up weeks before it was reported in southern Africa.

"Retrospective sequencing of the previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria also identified the Omicron variant among the sample collected in October 2021," Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a statement.

It did not give any details on the traveller.

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, Omicron has highlighted the disparity between massive vaccination pushes in rich nations and sparse inoculation in the developing world.

The NCDC said another two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were from two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week.

"Given the highly likely increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is imperative to put in place measures to curb community transmission," the NCDC said.