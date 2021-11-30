Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before South Africa flights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before South Africa flights

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before South Africa flights

File photo. An empty street is seen during lockdown in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Dec 15 2020, (Photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw)

30 Nov 2021 07:21PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 07:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday(Nov 30).

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

"We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov 19 and Nov 23," the RIVM said. "It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa."

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

Related:

A total of 61 out of the more than 600 passengers on the South Africa flights tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine after arriving last Friday.

Dutch authorities are also seeking to contact and test about 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe.

In the Netherlands, tougher COVID-19 measures went into effect on Sunday to curb record daily infection rates of more than 20,000 and ease pressure on hospitals.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Netherlands COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us