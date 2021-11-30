Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before South Africa flights

AMSTERDAM: The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday(Nov 30).

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

"We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov 19 and Nov 23," the RIVM said. "It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa."

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.