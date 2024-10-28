One dead, dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming

Paramedic Elior Yosef, who arrived at the bus stop after the ramming, said he saw eight people "trapped under the truck".



"A number of further casualties were either lying or walking near the truck," he was quoted as saying in the Magen David Adom statement.



Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where AFP journalists saw police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured and a helicopter hovered above.



Palestinian militant group Hamas, in a statement, said the "heroic ramming attack" that was carried out near "Mossad headquarters... was in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation" against Palestinians.