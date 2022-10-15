Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete

One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
Damaged cars and debris are seen on a beach, following flash floods on the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct 15, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
Damaged cars are seen in the sea, following flash floods on the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct 15, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
A damaged car and debris are seen on a beach, following flash floods on the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct 15, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
A man looks over damaged cars and debris on a beach, following flash floods on the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct 15, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
Debris and damaged vehicles are seen following flash floods on the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct 15, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
15 Oct 2022 11:05PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 11:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: A man died and a woman was missing after their car was carried away in flash floods which hit the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday (Oct 15), Greek authorities said.

The Greek fire brigade said they recovered the man from a vehicle that had been washed into the sea after torrential rain at the village of Agia Pelagia in the region of Heraklion.

Images showed cars floating or partially submerged along with small fishing boats in muddy sea waters off Agia Pelagia.

The fire brigade has received hundreds of calls to bring people to safety or pump water out of flooded buildings on the island, a fire brigade official said.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Greece

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.