One dead as new quake shakes west Afghanistan

HERAT, Afghanistan: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Wednesday (Oct 11), claiming at least one life and causing panic among residents already traumatised by a series of tremors that killed around 2,000 people at the weekend.

The dawn quake hit around 30km north of the provincial capital of Herat, where thousands were spending a fourth night in the open after Saturday's quakes flattened their villages.

"It's horrible, the whole of Herat is terrified," said 32-year-old Abdul Qudos.

"We are so scared that even when we see the trees moving (in the wind), we think it's another earthquake coming."

At least one person was killed and 120 injured by the latest quake, said Abdul Zahir Noorzai, ambulance manager for Herat Regional Hospital.

"The people in these (rural) areas were living outside their homes which are already destroyed" but were hit by fresh falling debris from unstable ruins, he told AFP.

The quake was followed by aftershocks measuring 5.0 and 4.1, but an AFP reporter said damage in Herat city - home to more than half a million - was minimal.

Many residents have camped in tents, cars and gardens since Saturday's magnitude 6.3 quake and a series of powerful aftershocks.

"Our children are so scared that they stay awake until the morning. They don't sleep," said 40-year-old Aziz Ahmad.

At Herat Regional Hospital, patients were being treated in an outdoor courtyard. Ambulances were arriving Wednesday morning, but most injuries appeared to be minor.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by deadly earthquakes, but the weekend disaster was the worst to strike the war-ravaged country in more than 25 years.