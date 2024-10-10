One in eight girls and women raped or sexually assaulted before age 18, UNICEF says

UNITED NATIONS: More than 370 million girls and women alive today, or one in every eight worldwide, experienced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18, the United Nations children's agency said on Wednesday (Oct 9).

The number rises to 650 million, or one in five, when taking into account "non-contact" forms of sexual violence, such as online or verbal abuse, UNICEF reported, in what it called the first global survey of the problem.

The report said that while girls and women were worst affected, 240 to 310 million boys and men, or around 1 in 11, have experienced rape or sexual assault during childhood.

"The scale of this human rights violation is overwhelming, and it's been hard to fully grasp because of stigma, challenges in measurement, and limited investment in data collection," UNICEF said in releasing the report.

It comes ahead of an inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia next month.