One in three Americans aged 65 and above has got COVID-19 booster shot: CDC
FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

13 Nov 2021 07:11AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 07:11AM)
One in three Americans aged 65 and above has received a COVID-19 booster shot, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday (Nov 12).

The country had administered 437,352,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 551,000,705 doses.

Those figures are up from the 434,486,889 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov 10 out of the 541,361,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 225,606,197 people had received at least one dose while 194,747,839 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 27.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorised by the US health regulator on Oct 20.

Around 16 million people above the age of 65 years had received a third dose.

 

Source: Reuters

