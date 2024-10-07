In one year of war, Israel strikes 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza

JERUSALEM: In the past year in the Gaza Strip, Israel has bombed more than 40,000 targets, found 4,700 tunnel shafts and destroyed 1,000 rocket launcher sites, the military said on Monday's (Oct 7) one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led militant attacks that triggered Israel's assault on the enclave.

Tallying troops whose names it received permission to publish, Israel's military said 726 Israeli soldiers had been killed since Oct 7, 2023. Of those, 380 died in the Oct 7 attacks and 346 in Gaza combat starting Oct 27, 2023.

Injured troops numbered 4,576 since that date. Fifty-six soldiers died as a result of operational accidents, which the military did not define.

In data to mark the Oct 7 anniversary, the Israeli military said it enlisted 300,000 reservists since the start of the war - 82 per cent men and 18 per cent women and nearly half of them aged 20 to 29.

Since the start of the war, 13,200 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. Another 12,400 were fired from Lebanon, while 60 came from Syria, 180 from Yemen and 400 from Iran, the military said.

It said it killed more than 800 "terrorists" in Lebanon, where 4,900 targets have been struck from the air along with about 6,000 ground targets. Over the past year, Israel arrested more than 5,000 suspects in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.