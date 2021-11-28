Online conspiracies fuel Dutch COVID-19 unrest

THE HAGUE: When COVID-19 riots rocked the Netherlands for the second time in a year, Ricardo Pronk was there to livestream it all to his followers on social media.

The 50-year-old anti-vaccination activist administered a Facebook group with 10,000 followers, which had shared a call for a demonstration in the port city of Rotterdam on Nov 19 that later turned violent.

The group, which was recently removed by Facebook, is part of a network of conspiracy theorists and COVID-deniers on social media reaching as far as the Dutch parliament, whose influence has sparked concern among experts.

For Pronk, vaccines "are weapons made to kill". He also embraces the QAnon conspiracy group's narrative about "satanic child abuse" by a "globalised elite".

But the unemployed former computer technician, who had chosen a banner for the group with a lion against a backdrop of flames, rejects any responsibility for the unrest in the Netherlands.

Five people were shot when police opened fire in Rotterdam, and riots spread around the country for the next three days.

"Violence is not the best way, of course not. The best is to do things peacefully," he told AFP.