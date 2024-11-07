Online disinformation exacerbates Spain flood disaster

MADRID: The disinformation inundating social media during Spain's catastrophic floods threatened the crucial work of emergency services and exploited fear, anger and grief, an AFP investigation has found.

The European nation's worst floods in a generation have killed more than 210 people, left dozens missing and submerged entire towns in mud, particularly in the eastern Valencia region.

False messages multiplied on the web as torrential rains lashed Spain on Oct 29, with one targeting residents living near the Magro and Mijares rivers who saw an evacuation warning supposedly issued by the authorities.

Although officials warned locals to stay away from the riverbanks, they never asked them to leave their homes as the fake messages claimed.

The Virtual Operations Support Team, an association of volunteers who monitor social media during crises, told AFP such misinformation sparks chaos.

It risked seeing panicked residents scrambling to leave their towns "in a disorderly way" on motorways destroyed by the floods, "blocking access to emergency vehicles", it said.

Equally dangerous for public security was a message claiming to provide an alternative emergency number to call if the official 112 line was down.