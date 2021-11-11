Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'

Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'

Popular buffet restaurant, Tucker's Marketplace in the ByWard Market is seen closed as a result of measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Oct 19, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Blair Gable)

11 Nov 2021 08:38AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 08:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Political leaders in Ontario, Canada have suspended a plan to lift restrictions on the number of people who can congregate in restaurants, bars and other settings, saying a cautious approach was needed with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Ontario government officials had set Nov 15 as the date they would lift capacity limits in so-called "high-risk settings" that also include night clubs, dance halls and strip clubs.

The officials said a recent increase in the number of reported COVID-19 infections had been noted with the onset of winter, although the province has some of the lowest case numbers in Canada.

"To protect our hard-fought progress and ensure we can continue to manage COVID-19 for the long-term, more time is needed before we can take the next step forward in our reopening plan," government officials said in a written statement.

The government and province chief medical officer would monitor case data for the next 28 days to determine when the capacity limits could be lifted, the statement said.

According to a daily by the Ontario Ministry of Health, the province had confirmed 454 COVID-19 cases on Nov 9, an increase of 0.1 per cent since the day before.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/jt

Related Topics

Canada COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us