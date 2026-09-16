OpenAI, Anthropic and Google working to create AI standards body





OpenAI said it was working with Anthropic and Google on an idea that originated from a proposal by Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis for a self-regulatory body modelled after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that oversees US brokers and investment firms.



In July, Hassabis called for the United States to create an organisation that would test the most powerful AI systems before they are released to the public.



"Funding would need to be substantial and likely mostly come from industry, in order to attract world-class technical talent and provide the necessary compute resources for large-scale testing," Hassabis wrote. WASHINGTON: The world's biggest AI companies are working on creating a standards body, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said on Tuesday (Sep 15), as fears rise about the dangers of AI and pressure is on to create a safer version of the technology.OpenAI said it was working with Anthropic and Google on an idea that originated from a proposal by Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis for a self-regulatory body modelled after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that oversees US brokers and investment firms.In July, Hassabis called for the United States to create an organisation that would test the most powerful AI systems before they are released to the public."Funding would need to be substantial and likely mostly come from industry, in order to attract world-class technical talent and provide the necessary compute resources for large-scale testing," Hassabis wrote.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday voiced support for industry-wide collaboration and acknowledged the public's fear that competition between companies and countries might sideline safety.

"I think it's great for our industry to say we want to come together and we want to be able to coordinate and make sure we have enough time to do this safely," Altman said at a conference hosted by Salesforce in San Francisco.

"When there's any implication ..." that some in the industry might "not do the right thing, I think that's when people get very scared," Altman added.

Some tech figures fear cooperation among the AI giants will push out smaller rivals.

The chief of Canadian AI company Cohere recently accused the dominant American AI labs of forming a "cartel" under the guise of safety.

"AI needs guardrails. That is not the dispute and never has been. The dispute is over who writes them, who gets to participate and whose interests the rules are protecting," Cohere co-founder and CEO Aidan Gomez wrote in a blog post on Sunday.