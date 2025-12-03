OpenAI declares ChatGPT 'code red' over stiff competition

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared a company-wide "code red" on as its ChatGPT technology faces stiff competition from other big tech rivals, especially Google, US media reported.

In a memo to staff on Monday (Dec 2), Altman told employees that the company was "at a critical time for ChatGPT," and that resources must be devoted to fending off the new competition to its chatbot, the reports said.

Altman said that other projects would now be delayed, including a plan to introduce advertising to the chatbot.

According to the memo reported in The Information and Wall Street Journal, Altman said "code red" meant OpenAI would also delay progress with other products such as AI agents, which aim to automate tasks related to shopping and health.