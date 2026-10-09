Russian fake think-tank with real employees exposed in 'most complex' influence operation attempt, OpenAI says

HIGHEST-IMPACT INFLUENCE OPERATION

OpenAI's Oct 8 report identified a key arm of the Russian-origin operation as running a front research organisation called the Social Research Center. References to this entity were found in internal reports generated by the campaign’s operators using ChatGPT.

The campaign appeared aimed at damaging perceptions of Ukraine in Latin America, but also extended to domestic interference in several regional countries.

The reports indicated that the operators had tricked locals in Latin America into working for the SRC and creating original content for it, by interviewing regional experts and writing reports that were published on the SRC website.

“The available evidence suggests that these on-the-ground employees had no idea that they were working for a Russian operation, and conducted research tasks in good faith," said OpenAI.

It added that the operation was “the most complex attempt to run a front identity” that it had disrupted in the past two-and-a-half years.

OpenAI rated the Russian campaign a five — the second-highest level — on a scale developed by researchers to measure the impact of influence operations. This was the first Category 5 operation OpenAI had disrupted since it began publishing such reports, with evidence the campaign had prompted public comment by politicians in a number of countries.

The campaign operators’ internal reports also referenced other wide-ranging influence activity, including alleged attempts to spread fake “leaked” audio recordings in Bolivia.

OpenAI could not corroborate all of these claims, and it noted that the operators had also tried to take credit for activity they were not responsible for.

“In other reports, the operators asked our models to help identify incidents in the target countries that they could take credit for, even if they had not been involved,” OpenAI said.