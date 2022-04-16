Opponents of French far-right plan protests as election campaign enters final week

PARIS: Protests were expected around France on Saturday (Apr 16) as opponents of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent her from winning an election runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macron on Apr 24.

Police have warned of possible incidents as demonstrators convene in some 30 cities.

Macron, a pro-European Union centrist, won the presidency in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen when voters rallied behind him in the runoff to keep the far right out of power.

This year, the first round of voting last Sunday set up the same battle, but Macron is facing a much tougher challenge.

He is slightly ahead in opinion polls, but prior to the first round on Apr 10, Le Pen successfully tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships. That saw her finish with 23.1 per cent of votes compared to 27.85 per cent for Macron.

However, she has appeared more rattled this week as the focus has turned to her programme and opinion polls have shown Macron extend his lead. An IPSOS-Sopra-Steria poll on Friday showed the president winning the runoff with 56 per cent of votes.

He has won backing from former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. Hundreds of celebrities and sporting figures have also endorsed him to block Le Pen coming to power.