'Orange like the sun': Visitors flock to Iceland volcano

REYKJAVIK: Despite warnings to stay away from Iceland's latest volcanic eruption near Reykjavik, a group of curious visitors told AFP they couldn't resist the lure of lava that is "orange like the sun".

While volcanologists say the eruption remains "low intensity" for now, initial estimates indicate that its flow is significantly more powerful than the two previous eruptions in 2021 and 2022 on the Reykjanes peninsula.

"When the wind is coming in this direction, it's not so hot ... it's warm like a campfire," said Niall Lynch, a 23-year-old Irish guide AFP met in front of the fresh lava flows next to the small peak of Litli Hrutur.

But on the other side of the fissure, the gas released by the eruption makes the area "unbearably hot".

"It's much too hot to stay there for any extended amount of time. I mean it's like 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 degrees Fahrenheit)," he added.

The uninhabited area 30km southwest of the capital had been dormant for eight centuries but has experienced a resurgence of volcanic activity in the last two years.

The eruptive faults reached a total size of around 900m overnight, compared with 200m to 300m initially, according to the latest update from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) Tuesday.