Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary: After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections last Sunday (Apr 3), one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighbouring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both brought landslide wins for the two countries’ long-time pro-Putin leaders - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Their victories on Sunday highlighted an underlying discord in attitudes among European nations towards the autocracies of Russia and China.

As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orban and Vucic have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

Orban's right-wing Fidesz party won more than 53 per cent of the vote, shocking both pollsters and a Western-looking coalition of more liberal opposition parties which had appealed to voters to bring an end to Orban's 12 years of autocratic rule and stronger ties with Moscow and Beijing.