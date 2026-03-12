Three brothers arrested over US embassy blast in Oslo

"PROXY ACTORS"

While none of the brother were previously known to police, Hatlo said investigators were not ruling out links to "criminal networks".



In its annual threat assessment, Norwegian security service PST said last month that Iran, which it considers one of the main threats to the country, could rely on "proxy actors", including "criminal networks", to commit acts.



On Tuesday, Iran's ambassador in Oslo denied any involvement by his country in the embassy explosion.



"It is unacceptable that we are being singled out," Alireza Jahangiri told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.



According to police, the perpetrators of the bombing, described as "powerful", may also have acted out of their own motives.



US embassies have been placed on high alert in the Middle East due to American strikes on Iran. Several have faced attacks as Tehran responds by targeting industrial and diplomatic facilities.