Four injured as tram crashes into Oslo Apple store

OSLO: A tram derailed and crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday (Oct 29), injuring four people, police said.

Images published in Norwegian media showed the front end of the blue tram deep inside an Apple store.

Police said the tram carrying 20 people "has derailed and driven into a store" on the Storgata main street in the Norwegian capital.

"We have received reports of four injured, including the conductor," they said.

Demolition worker Thomas Larsen, 41, said he was driving down the street on an electric scooter, towards the tram, when it derailed in front of him.

"I hit the brakes. Three seconds later, I would have been under it," he told Reuters.

"It is scary that this could happen in the middle of the city."