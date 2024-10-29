Four injured as tram crashes into Oslo store

OSLO: A tram derailed and crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday (Oct 29), injuring four people, police said.

Images published in Norwegian media showed the front end of the blue tram deep inside Eplehuset, a retailer of Apple products.

Police said the tram was carrying 20 people during the collision.

"We have received reports of four injured, including the conductor," they said.

Emergency services treated the wounded at the scene and none were believed to have severe injuries.

The Oslo transport authority Sporveien tram derailed as it was making a left turn into Storgata, one of the main streets in the Norwegian capital, said Anders Roenning, the police officer in charge of operations at the scene.

"Instead it drove straight and right into the shop," he told Reuters.

Demolition worker Thomas Larsen, 41, said he was driving down the street on an electric scooter, towards the tram, when it derailed in front of him.

"I hit the brakes. Three seconds later, I would have been under it," he told Reuters.

"It is scary that this could happen in the middle of the city."