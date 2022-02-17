Ottawa protesters vow to stay as Canada warns of extremists

OTTAWA: Protesters continued their three-week-old blockade of the core of Canada's capital on Thursday (Feb 17) after officials warned of extremist elements present among them who want to overthrow the government.

On Wednesday, police in Ottawa handed out flyers warning truck drivers and others paralysing the downtown core that they should leave or face arrest, but there was little sign of imminent action to move the nearly 400 vehicles out.

While the demonstrators protest against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, they also have made clear their opposition to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some have said they want to kick him out of office.

A portion of the protesters "have strong ties to a far-right extreme organisation with leaders who are in Ottawa", Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, referring to the arrest of 13 people in Alberta earlier this week linked to a border blockade there that has since disbanded.

They had guns and ammunition and police have charged four of them for conspiracy to commit murder. While the Ottawa protest has been loud and rowdy, it has been non-violent.

"I'm not afraid," said a protester in Ottawa on Wednesday who declined to give his name. "We're here peacefully and we will remain peacefully. Even if they attempt to arrest us, we will be arrested peacefully."