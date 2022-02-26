Ottawa sanctions Putin, Canadians show solidarity with Ukraine

OTTAWA: A run on Ukrainian flags, anti-war protests and iconic attractions lit up in yellow and blue: Canadians joined a global outcry over Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Ottawa on Friday (Feb 25) targeted Vladimir Putin directly with sanctions.

Hundreds of protesters at a rally in Toronto overnight - the first of many - waved placards that read "Stop Putin, stop war", while mayor John Tory raised a Ukrainian flag at city hall, he said in an online video, "to express solidarity with Ukraine".

Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver and other Canadian cities saw similar demonstrations, with more scheduled over the coming days.

"I am against this war," said Elena Lelievre at a rally during a blizzard outside the Russian consulate in Montreal on Friday, where several Russian expats burnt their passports while chanting "hands off Ukraine".

"I hope it marks the beginning of the end of (Putin's) regime," she told AFP, "but it comes at a high price."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, whom he said both "bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine".

This followed similar announcements by Britain, the European Union and the United States.

"The world has responded in an unprecedented, united and coordinated way to Vladimir Putin's grave mistake," Trudeau said.

"He has underestimated the resolve and the ability of Western democracies to stand up to defend not just our friends, but our values, our principles."