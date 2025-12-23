Outcry follows CBS pulling programme on El Salvador's CECOT prison that is key to Trump deportations

WASHINGTON: The leadership of CBS News was facing accusations of political meddling on Monday (Dec 22) over a last-minute decision to not air a report on the notorious Salvadoran prison where US President Donald Trump has sent deported migrants.

CBS had been due to air the investigation late Sunday about alleged abuses at the CECOT centre in El Salvador on its flagship "60 Minutes" programme, seen by many as one of the most prestigious and hard-hitting institutions in US journalism.

But the broadcaster quietly announced hours before showtime that the segment would "air in a future broadcast", replacing it with a piece on the sherpas working on Mount Everest.

CBS, which was purchased by the Trump-linked Ellison family earlier this year, said that the prison report needed "additional reporting".

Multiple US media outlets quoted the "60 Minutes" correspondent who oversaw the report as saying it had been pulled for political reasons.

"Pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one," Sharyn Alfonsi said in a note to CBS staff first leaked by The Wall Street Journal.

CECOT is a huge, maximum security facility touted by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as the centerpiece of his attempt to rid the Central American country of narco-gangs.

But human rights activists say inmates there are treated brutally.

The facility has been at the centre of major US legal case since March, when the Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan and other migrants there despite a judge's order that they be returned to the United States.

Several deportees who have since been released have described repeated abuse at the facility.