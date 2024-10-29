Outcry as Israel bans main UN Palestinian aid agency

JERUSALEM: Israel's parliament on Monday (Oct 28) approved a bill banning the main United Nations aid agency in the war-devastated Gaza Strip, sparking international outcry as the government said it was mulling proposed talks with Hamas on a hostage release deal.

Despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council, Israeli lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill banning the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from working in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem.

UNRWA has provided essential aid, schooling, healthcare and assistance across the Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees elsewhere for more than seven decades.

"There is a deep connection between the terrorist organisation (Hamas) and UNRWA and Israel cannot put up with it," Yuli Edelstein, one of the lawmakers who sponsored the bill, said in parliament as he presented the proposal.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, locked in conflict with Israel in Gaza, called the bill an act of "Zionist aggression" towards Palestinians, while its ally Islamic Jihad described the ban as "an escalation in the genocide".

Even several of Israel's staunch Western allies voiced disquiet at the ban, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Britain was "gravely concerned".

Germany - which has made Israel's security among its reasons of state - warned it would "effectively make UNRWA's work in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem impossible ... jeopardising vital humanitarian aid for millions of people".

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini called the ban part of "an ongoing campaign to discredit the agency" that "will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians".