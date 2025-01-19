Over 70 arrested at London pro-Palestinian rally on eve of Gaza truce

LONDON: Thousands of people gathered and over 70 were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday (Jan 18), on the eve of the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The majority were detained on suspicion of breaching the authorised perimeter for the protest near key government buildings in central London.

The ceasefire, which comes into effect Sunday morning, involves the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to the war-ravaged region.

"We desperately want to be optimistic" about the truce, Sophie Mason told AFP.

"And so we need to be out on the streets in order to make sure the ceasefire holds," said the 50-year-old, who is a regular at the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the British capital.