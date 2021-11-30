No evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron variant: Oxford University

The University of Oxford said that there was limited data on Omicron so far, and that it would carefully evaluate the impact of the variant on its shot, echoing an AstraZeneca statement last week.

"Despite the appearance of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide very high levels of protection against severe disease and there is no evidence so far that Omicron is any different," it said in a statement.

"However, we have the necessary tools and processes in place for rapid development of an updated COVID-19 vaccine if it should be necessary."