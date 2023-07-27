UK probing Novo's Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda over suicidal, self-harming thoughts

LONDON: Britain is reviewing a class of drugs used in a diabetes medicine and a weight-loss treatment sold by Novo Nordisk after some patients reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts, two weeks after similar action by the European Union.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement to Reuters late on Tuesday (Jul 25) it was reviewing safety data on a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

This includes Novo's Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes.

It also includes Novo's Saxenda, which contains the active ingredient liraglutide and is approved as a weight-loss treatment. Saxenda is Novo's older GLP-1 drug and has lower effectiveness than its newer obesity treatment Wegovy, which contains semaglutide.

Novo told Reuters it had received a request on Monday from the MHRA about the agency's review of potential suicidal and self-harming thoughts related to GLP-1 drugs.

"The review is ongoing and a response will be provided within the requested timelines," it said in a statement.

The MHRA said AstraZeneca's GLP-1 drug for type 2 diabetes, called exenatide and marketed as Bydureon, was also included in the review. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.