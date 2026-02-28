Saudi, Qatar attempting to de-escalate Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia and Qatar are engaged in efforts to halt deadly fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Friday (Feb 27).



The diplomatic drive comes as fears of a spiralling conflict grew after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan, declaring that they were in an "open war" with the Taliban.



The overnight operation was Pakistan's most widespread bombardment of the Afghan capital and its first air strikes on the southern power base of the Taliban authorities since they returned to power in 2021.



"Saudi Arabia, in coordination with Qatar, is making efforts to reduce tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.



The goal is to "de-escalate the situation and prevent it from spiralling out of control," they added.



On Friday, the acting Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi called Qatar's chief negotiator Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Doha said.



Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, according to a Saudi statement.



"Riyadh and Doha have been in contact at the highest levels with both sides, and we hope the confrontation will end as soon as possible," the source added.