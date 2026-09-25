Taliban govt says Pakistan strikes kill 4 civilians in Afghanistan

"ESCALATE THE SITUATION"

While violence has repeatedly flared in the border area, strikes on Afghan cities are rare.



Both Kandahar and the capital Kabul were hit when Afghanistan and Pakistan went to war in late February, with weeks of violence killing hundreds of Afghan civilians, according to the UN mission UNAMA.



The neighbouring countries had agreed a ceasefire in March, but international mediation has failed to produce a lasting resolution.



UNAMA said in July that cross-border armed violence between Taliban government forces and Pakistani security forces killed at least 499 civilians and wounded 1,216 others between October 2025 and June 2026.



Security issues have proved a sticking point in any push for de-escalation, especially Pakistan's demand that Afghanistan curb the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.



Islamabad accuses the Taliban government of sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks, particularly the TTP, which has waged a violent campaign against Pakistan for years.



"For years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its grave concerns to the Afghan Taliban regime and its interlocutors regarding the continued presence of terrorist sanctuaries and their support networks on Afghan soil," Tarar said on X Thursday.



"Instead of dismantling these networks ... the Afghan Taliban regime has chosen to escalate the situation through hostile drone operations against Pakistan."



Afghan officials deny the charge and counter that Pakistan harbours hostile groups and does not respect its sovereignty.



A group linked to the TTP has claimed the attack on a police headquarters in northern Pakistan on Friday that killed at least 31 people.