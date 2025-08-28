Pakistan blows up dam embankment as flood surge looms

NAROWAL, PAKISTAN: Authorities in Pakistan blew up an embankment next to a swollen dam on Wednesday (Aug 27) as flooding submerged one of the world’s holiest Sikh sites.
Heavy rains across the border in India have pushed three rivers in eastern Pakistan to exceptionally high levels, triggering flood alerts across Punjab province. The army was deployed to help evacuate people and livestock near the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.
The disaster authority said around 210,000 people had moved to safer ground.
DAM BREACHED TO EASE PRESSURE
At the Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River, officials carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment as water levels surged.
“To save the structure, we have breached the right marginal embankment so that the flow of the water reduces,” said Mazhar Hussain, a spokesperson for Punjab’s disaster management agency.
KARTARPUR TEMPLE SUBMERGED
Floodwater engulfed the Kartarpur temple, where the founder of the Sikh faith Guru Nanak is said to have died in 1539.
Five boats were sent to rescue around 100 people stranded at the sprawling site.
Pakistan said neighbouring India had released water from upstream dams, further increasing the flow into its territory. The foreign ministry said New Delhi gave advance notice through diplomatic channels before opening the spillways.
Indian officials have not commented.
MORE RAIN EXPECTED
The flood surge “is expected to pass through Lahore tonight and tomorrow morning,” said provincial disaster chief Irfan Ali.
Pakistan has been battered by a severe monsoon season, with landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain killing more than 800 people since June.